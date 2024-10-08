The Truth Behind Our Weak And Silent Generation!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 10 This video we explore the company who made the RU486 plan B pill was also affiliated with the cyanid gas used to murder Jews by the Nazis. The left makes Margaret Sanger the hero for attempting exterminate a race??? Laughing at life again:). Story of doing the right thing as a young man starting out!
00:00 Introduction
01:09 RU486 Concerns
04:16 Oprah Advocate exterminating babies???
08:46 Laughing at life stories
14:37 Heartfelt Story