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Inside the 2021 French Parliamentary Session on Nanotechnology in Vaccines
The People of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People of The Qur'an (TPQ)
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:::::In the 2021 French parliamentary session, the deputy presented with precision and irrefutable scientific evidence the presence of billions of graphene oxide nanoparticles in COVID-19 vaccines, fully confirming the independent research by La Quinta Columna and the technical report by Dr. Pablo Campra, who through micro-Raman spectroscopy and electron microscopy conclusively identified this compound in Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Janssen vial samples. The parliamentarian detailed how these nanoparticles, not declared in official ingredient lists, form self-assembling structures that interact with electromagnetic fields like 5G technology, explaining the mechanisms behind global adverse effects, including unusual fibrous clots and blood alterations in vaccinated people. This revelation, backed by rigorous microscopic and spectroscopic analysis by Spanish and Italian researchers, established as a verified fact that the injections contained this toxic material in massive quantities.

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transhumanismcoronacovid 19vaccine deceitfrench parliamentary session on nanotechnology in vaccines5g and injected nanotech
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