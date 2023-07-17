Create New Account
Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 15: Christianity Vs Social Justice w/Pastor Jon Benzinger
Christianity Vs Social Justice! Pastor Jon Benzinger from Redeemer Bible Church joins me to discuss WHY the social justice movement is a cancer in the Christian Church that must be eliminated at all costs! 

Jon Benzinger received his pastoral ministry and training at Vanguard University, Trinity Law & Graduate School and The Master’s Seminary. He is now the Lead Pastor and Elder at Redeemer Bible Church in Arizona, and our second guest from that same church. He is also author of the Book STAND: Christianity Vs Social Justice

FOLLOW JON

Redeemer Bible Church  https://redeemeraz.org/

Twitter  @jonbenz

Stand: Christianity vs. Social Justice https://g3min.org/product/stand-christianity-vs-social-justice-jon-benzinger/


https://www.amazon.com/Stand-Christianity-vs-Social-Justice/dp/B0B95FCKHC/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=  


Links Discussed

Enemies Within: The Church  https://enemieswithinthechurch.com/

The Theology of Marxism  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaU6mP0phE0


