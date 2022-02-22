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Blame it on COVID-19: 5G and EMP biological effects
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52 views • February 22, 2022
COVID-19 is the smokescreen created to take the blame for the adverse biological effects of this new technology core to the great reset scheduled for the new millennium.
Whilst the world was locked down they set up an infrastructure that otherwise no one would have accepted.
In Italia abbiamo eletto Vittorio Colao, ceo of Verizon e ex ceo di Vodafone, prima, sotto Conte, come leader della task force fase 2 per il covid, e, ora, sotto il criminale Draghi ... ministro per l'innovazione tecnologica!
The trick is done.
What now?
Lang: eng
subs: ita
Whilst the world was locked down they set up an infrastructure that otherwise no one would have accepted.
In Italia abbiamo eletto Vittorio Colao, ceo of Verizon e ex ceo di Vodafone, prima, sotto Conte, come leader della task force fase 2 per il covid, e, ora, sotto il criminale Draghi ... ministro per l'innovazione tecnologica!
The trick is done.
What now?
Lang: eng
subs: ita
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