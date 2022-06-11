Video of the Passage of the First Trucks on the New Bridge between Russia and China. 061022

Video of the passage of the first trucks on the new bridge between Russia and China.





Construction of the Blagoveshchensk-Heihe crossing across the Amur began in December 2016 and was carried out simultaneously from both banks. More than 800 trucks, buses and passenger cars will be able to pass over the bridge per day.





Previously, communication between the countries in this place passed through ferries and pontoon crossings.





It is planned that cargo traffic through the bridge by 2031 will amount to about 720 thousand tons of imports and 660 thousand tons of exports.





The video was published by Deputy Prime Minister Trutnev.