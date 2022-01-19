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Brett Wilcox - Jabbed: How the Vaccine Industry, Medical Establishment and Government Stick It to You and Your Family
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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27 views • January 19, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On Thursday, July 1, 2021 @ 1:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 7:00 PM Germany

With Brett Wilcox
www.RunningTheCountry.com

On: Jabbed: How the Vaccine Industry, Medical Establishment and Government Stick It to You and Your Family


Bio:
Brett Wilcox and the love of his life, Kris, were married in 1989. They are blessed with four children and three grandchildren. Brett is the author of We’re Monsanto: Feeding the World, Lie After Lie, Books I and II and JABBED: How the Vaccine Industry, Medical Establishment and Government Stick It to You and Your Family.

Brett and his son David, then 15-years old, ran across the USA in 2014 promoting a GMO Free USA and world. Brett worked as a Licensed Professional Counselor for over 20 years until he was fired in April, 2020 for questioning the official COVID-19 narrative.

Brett shares that story and much more where he blogs at RunningTheCountry.com.

Check out Brett Wilcox' family store - https://57peaks.com/


Brett Wilcox
Author, Jabbed: How the Vaccine Industry, Medical Establishment and Government Stick It to You and Your Family
Website: RunningTheCountry.com
FB author page: Brett Wilcox
FB group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/RunningTheCountry/
FB page: https://www.facebook.com/RunningTheCountry/
Twitter: @runningtheUSA

FREEDOM BROADCASTERS
https://www.freedombroadcasters.com


Interview Panel

Chris Ryan
Podcast: MINDWARS
https://linktr.ee/mindwars
www.mindwars.com.uk


Grace Asagra
Podcast: Quantum Nurse
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life

Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path

Roy Coughlan
Podcast: THE AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
Keywords
healthjournalismpoliticsjusticesovereigntymandatesmedical freedomcritical news
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy