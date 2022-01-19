Brett Wilcox - Jabbed: How the Vaccine Industry, Medical Establishment and Government Stick It to You and Your Family

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Freedom International Livestream
On Thursday, July 1, 2021 @ 1:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 7:00 PM Germany
With Brett Wilcox
www.RunningTheCountry.com
On: Jabbed: How the Vaccine Industry, Medical Establishment and Government Stick It to You and Your Family
Bio:
Brett Wilcox and the love of his life, Kris, were married in 1989. They are blessed with four children and three grandchildren. Brett is the author of We’re Monsanto: Feeding the World, Lie After Lie, Books I and II and JABBED: How the Vaccine Industry, Medical Establishment and Government Stick It to You and Your Family.
Brett and his son David, then 15-years old, ran across the USA in 2014 promoting a GMO Free USA and world. Brett worked as a Licensed Professional Counselor for over 20 years until he was fired in April, 2020 for questioning the official COVID-19 narrative.
Brett shares that story and much more where he blogs at RunningTheCountry.com.
Check out Brett Wilcox' family store - https://57peaks.com/
Brett Wilcox
Author, Jabbed: How the Vaccine Industry, Medical Establishment and Government Stick It to You and Your Family
Website: RunningTheCountry.com
FB author page: Brett Wilcox
FB group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/RunningTheCountry/
FB page: https://www.facebook.com/RunningTheCountry/
Twitter: @runningtheUSA
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