DONALD J. TRUMP THE FALSE PROPHET BRINGING IN THE BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE SURVEILLANCE STATE
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
200 views • 9 months ago

National nanotechnology initiative at 20 years: Enabling new horizons: MC Roco The unifying concepts and convergence of nanoscale science, engineering biology, information Tech, Cognitive Science bioN³tech https://x.com/fear2022/status/1798040294560305237?t=vZvt3anQ20qSOMF265qnDw&s=19

.

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.nsf.gov/crssprgm/nano//reports/NNI-at-20-years_JNR-2023-PREPRINT-(MC-Roco)-2.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwip2fGf37WGAxUv4skDHWMsCTE4HhAWegQICRAB&usg=AOvVaw1U_flOfRM71hUEGlx-_PuZ

VIDEO:

https://rumble.com/v4yi64b-may-30-2024.html

.

Donald J. Trump

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/donald-j-trump

.

2018 ‘Warp speed’ technology must be ‘force for good’ UN chief tells web leaders | UN News https://news.un.org/en/story/2018/11/1024982

👀

.

(2017) President Trump Signs Bill Overturning Internet Privacy Protections

https://time.com/4724128/donald-trump-internet-history-isp-privacy-browser-history/

.

2019 "President Trump: 5G is a race we will win"

('WARP SPEED' TECHNOLOGIES)

https://youtu.be/trzlirgXbac?si=4hHLmkHL1t8boxpb

.

2021 Former President Donald Trump said that if not for his COVID-19 vaccine effort, Operation Warp Speed, 100 million people might have died from the bug, saying he’s “very proud” of his efforts to get Americans jabbed.

https://nypost.com/2021/08/08/donald-trump-says-operation-warp-speed-saved-lives/

.

Isreal the true owners of the "TRUMP" Brand Name

https://odysee.com/@moonchilde:c/trumpsaysisrael:1

.

IF YOU JUST OPEN YOU'RE EYES & EARS AND USE YOU'RE BRAIN YOU WILL SEE THAT "CHINA" IS THEIR PSYOP!

https://rumble.com/v380ld9-august-15-2023.html

.

I just wanna say thank you so much to those Jewish War Criminals That Protected Us From "COVID-2019" with those "SAFE & EFFECTIVE VACCINES" - WE SEE YOU! https://rumble.com/v3shlc4-october-29-2023.html

.

Jews in the Biden Administration

https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jews-in-the-biden-administration#google_vignette

.

Jews in the Trump Administration

https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jews-in-donald-trump-administration

.

Ivanka Trump admits her father’s administration partnered with Moderna to produce mRNA vaccines BEFORE Operation Warp Speed

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-01-18-trump-moderna-mrna-vaccines-operation-warp-speed.html

.

Donald Trump was paid by Pfizer to promote the covid-19 vaccine

https://docquery.fec.gov/pdf/286/201704180300150286/201704180300150286.pdf

