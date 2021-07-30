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EXTORTION 17 - COVER UP - WHO ARE THE AFGHANS?
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53 views • July 30, 2021
Last week we featured author Don Brown and his new investigative expose' on the shoot down of (call sign) Extortion 17, a Chinook helicopter carrying members of the elite SEAL TEAM SIX into battle in Afghanistan on August 6, 2011. Also on that aircraft was Patrick Hamburger, Army National Guard crew chief and an unidentified group of seven Afghan soldiers. Who is Patrick Hamburger and why were these Afghan soldiers on this helicopter full of top-tier special operators? Tune in as we feature two special guests, Doug Hamburger, father of Patrick and Billy Vaughn, father of SEAL Aaron Vaughn. Together we dig deeply into this USG cover-up to find out what really happened on August 6, 2011.
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