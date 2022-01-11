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The Highwire with Del Bigtree: 100 Episodes of Influenza 'Virus' Covid [10.01.2022]
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131 views • January 11, 2022
The Highwire has meticulously covered (Note: as many others) the Covid-19 pandemic since it began as “three weeks to flatten the curve,” and the mega-library of brave interviews with scientists, doctors, and experts is aging incredibly well.
Here’s a look through some of the best of “The Highwire’s 100 Episodes of Covid Coverage.”
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
48820 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aQs2qkfOBG3H/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
Here’s a look through some of the best of “The Highwire’s 100 Episodes of Covid Coverage.”
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
48820 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aQs2qkfOBG3H/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
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