⁣DR. SIMONE GOLD TALKS ABOUT THE EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE, FACEBOOK, THE FDA, AND MORE

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Many people feel abandoned by the relentless push for vaccines without long term safety studies—what’s going on?
Dr. Gold talks about the experimental vaccine, Facebook, the FDA, and more