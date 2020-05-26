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The David Knight Show (26May20 Full Show)
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36 views • May 26, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:27 World is Upside Down — Mexicans are building a wall to keep COVID19 out as Trump enacts AOC’s Universal Basic Income
— 00:06:50 Where’s my handout? Single mom forced into unemployment now faces homelessness, 37% dependent on food banks
— 00:22:11 PROVEN — lockdown made NO difference
— 00:31:34 Hamsters, face masks & human guinea pigs
— 00:41:53 THIS is how we dishonor the military on Memorial Day
— 00:46:24 Man handing out free money to be charged? And, beaches show emperors have no clothes
— 00:52:04 NPR ranks 14 activities for “RISK”; guess which one is the most dangerous
— 01:04:05 Trump says churches essential, Ninth Circuit Court says NO, churches agree with court
— 01:28:06 An amendment to stop medical tyranny & defend informed consent
— 01:37:36 Moderna, Gilead and toxic pharma profits & poisons
— 01:51:32 Brave New Schools and child kidnapping — for COVID, of course
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Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:27 World is Upside Down — Mexicans are building a wall to keep COVID19 out as Trump enacts AOC’s Universal Basic Income
— 00:06:50 Where’s my handout? Single mom forced into unemployment now faces homelessness, 37% dependent on food banks
— 00:22:11 PROVEN — lockdown made NO difference
— 00:31:34 Hamsters, face masks & human guinea pigs
— 00:41:53 THIS is how we dishonor the military on Memorial Day
— 00:46:24 Man handing out free money to be charged? And, beaches show emperors have no clothes
— 00:52:04 NPR ranks 14 activities for “RISK”; guess which one is the most dangerous
— 01:04:05 Trump says churches essential, Ninth Circuit Court says NO, churches agree with court
— 01:28:06 An amendment to stop medical tyranny & defend informed consent
— 01:37:36 Moderna, Gilead and toxic pharma profits & poisons
— 01:51:32 Brave New Schools and child kidnapping — for COVID, of course
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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