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The David Knight Show (26May20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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36 views • May 26, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST

Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

Topics by Timecode:

— 00:04:27 World is Upside Down — Mexicans are building a wall to keep COVID19 out as Trump enacts AOC’s Universal Basic Income

— 00:06:50 Where’s my handout? Single mom forced into unemployment now faces homelessness, 37% dependent on food banks

— 00:22:11 PROVEN — lockdown made NO difference

— 00:31:34 Hamsters, face masks & human guinea pigs

— 00:41:53 THIS is how we dishonor the military on Memorial Day

— 00:46:24 Man handing out free money to be charged? And, beaches show emperors have no clothes

— 00:52:04 NPR ranks 14 activities for “RISK”; guess which one is the most dangerous

— 01:04:05 Trump says churches essential, Ninth Circuit Court says NO, churches agree with court

— 01:28:06 An amendment to stop medical tyranny & defend informed consent

— 01:37:36 Moderna, Gilead and toxic pharma profits & poisons

— 01:51:32 Brave New Schools and child kidnapping — for COVID, of course

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trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightcapitalismlibertariancoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy