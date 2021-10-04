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Brendan Creed Personal Salvation Testimony
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11 views • October 04, 2021
Brendan heard the audible voice of God in France. Then God took him to Australia to evangelise, where at a meeting he saw the power of the name of Jesus used to drive out witches out of a public meeting.
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