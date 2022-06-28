Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 26-27, 2022 - Map, Music, Text

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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 26-27, 2022
▪️Russian Armed Forces have launched a series of high-precision missile strikes on Artem plant in Kyiv: Ukrainian authorities accuse Russia of attacking civilian facilities.
▪️Russian missile attack in Cherkasy region disables railway bridge across Dnipro river.
▪️Amstor shopping mall have been destroyed in Kremenchuk, there are civilian casualties. KrAZ plant (Kremenchuk automobile plant) has been hit, but due to the power of the blast, a civilian facility has been damaged.
▪️Russian Armed Forces continue to destroy AFU military infrastructure in and around Kharkiv.
▪️ Fighting continues on the southern outskirts of Lysychans'k: Allied forces attack an industrial zone and Bila Hora settlement
▪️ Russian Armed Forces' assault units have broken through AFU defence west of Vovchoyarivka and liberated part of Lysychans'k refinery. Fighting is taking place for Maloryazantseve.
▪️Positional fighting for Bakhmut-Lysychans'k highway continues.
▪️Near Bakhmut, units of Wagner's PMC continue to attack and draw back significant part of AFU forces.
▪️Ukrainian formations are continuously shelling towns in Donbas: there are fatalities in Horlivka, Makiivka and Yasynuvata.
▪️Near Ugledar, DPR People's Militia have stopped AFU offensive: positional fighting continues at Novomaiors’ke - Shevchenko - Yehorivka line.
▪️At least 100 AFU servicemen have been eliminated in Bereznehuvate as a result of Russian Armed Forces' strike on enemy's barracks.
▪️AFU again attempt to attack the Russian Armed Forces' positions on Snake Island and gas platforms: Ukrainian SU-25 assault aircraft has been shot down by air defence means. One Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system has presumably been destroyed.