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How They Reverse Things and Turn Them Upside Down August 25, 2021 By Anna Von Reitz
Get started filling out and recording the paperwork to be an American State National or American State Citizen based on Anna’s article #928 at https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/correct-your-status
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