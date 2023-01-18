Nick Griffin Exposes the Zionist Kalergi Plan For European Ethnocide

North West England MEP and British National Party Chairman Nick Griffin tells the truth on immigration.

Refugees as Weapons

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Refugees_as_weapons

The Kalergi Plan is a genocide project which was created and worked out by the politician and mestizo Mr. Richard Nikolaus Coudenhove Kalergi together with his Free Mason colleagues. They were the predecessors of the European Union which has got the aim to destroy Europe and to exterminate the white race. At the same time multi cultural culture and massive immigration of Negroes, Asian people, mestizo people, Latin "American" people, natives from "America" and Muslims should be fostered with the aim to mix all the races creating and breeding in this way a passive mestizo race - this was the special expectation - which should be tamed, which should be calculable and manipulable, which should be of a minor character and with minor intelligence. Governing in this way should be possible to be executed by a Jewish elite aristocracy for ever. This means, the minor spirit should make it impossible for the new mestizos to organize rebellions and they should not at all become aware that they would be dominated.

Good and Bad Jews. By Winston Churchill in 1920

The conflict between good and evil which proceeds unceasingly in the breast of man nowhere reaches such an intensity as in the Jewish race. The dual nature of mankind is nowhere more strongly or more terribly exemplified. We owe to the Jews in the Christian revelation a system of ethics which, even if it were entirely separated from the supernatural, would be incomparably the most precious possession of mankind, worth in fact the fruits of all other wisdom and learning put together. On that system and by that faith there has been built out of the wreck of the Roman Empire the whole of our existing civilization.

And it may well be that this same astounding race may at the present time be in the actual process of producing another system of morals and philosophy, as malevolent as Christianity was benevolent, which, if not arrested, would shatter irretrievably all that Christianity has rendered possible. It would almost seem as if the gospel of Christ and the gospel of Antichrist were destined to originate among the same people; and that this mystic and mysterious race had been chosen for the supreme manifestations, both of the divine and the diabolical.

