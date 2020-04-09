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Will Christians Escape The Great Tribulation?
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30 views • April 09, 2020
Jesus described a situation where there would be two people together (in bed, in the field, or grinding flour) and “one will be taken and the other left”. It sounds very much like what is known as the Secret Rapture, where people instantly disappear as they are sucked up to heaven. Watch this video to get the full picture.
Click on the link to read more http://goo.gl/LrTRC0
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
Music Info:
Title: Sunshine ver 2
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/kev...
Title:08_Collateral
Artist:/Kai_Engel
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kai...
Sounds:
mobile-phone-ringtone.aif
Author: 7by7
www.freesound.com
Alien Sound
9695__suonho__suonho-scaryscape-01.wav
https://www.freesound.org/people/suonho/
Explosion
33245__ljudman__grenade.wav
https://www.freesound.org/people/ljud...
eerie sound
glass pad 01.wav
https://www.freesound.org
Click on the link to read more http://goo.gl/LrTRC0
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
Music Info:
Title: Sunshine ver 2
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/kev...
Title:08_Collateral
Artist:/Kai_Engel
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kai...
Sounds:
mobile-phone-ringtone.aif
Author: 7by7
www.freesound.com
Alien Sound
9695__suonho__suonho-scaryscape-01.wav
https://www.freesound.org/people/suonho/
Explosion
33245__ljudman__grenade.wav
https://www.freesound.org/people/ljud...
eerie sound
glass pad 01.wav
https://www.freesound.org
Keywords
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