CBS News NOW Admits Hunter's Laptop Is Legit – No Evidence of Any Added Data



"Just the sheer volume of what we're dealing with. It would be difficult, if not impossible, to fabricate," conveyed a digital forensic expert.



"It accumulated over time, which is consistent with normal, everyday use of a computer."



Tony Bobulinski told CBS News that "10 held by H for the big guy" is shorthand for "10% held by Hunter for his father."

