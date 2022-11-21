CBS News NOW Admits Hunter's Laptop Is Legit – No Evidence of Any Added Data
"Just the sheer volume of what we're dealing with. It would be difficult, if not impossible, to fabricate," conveyed a digital forensic expert.
"It accumulated over time, which is consistent with normal, everyday use of a computer."
Tony Bobulinski told CBS News that "10 held by H for the big guy" is shorthand for "10% held by Hunter for his father."
