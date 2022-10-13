Washington Post Published Baseless Attack Against Florida Surgeon General’s Warning on Coronavirus Vaccines

https://gnews.org/articles/t53495490
10/13/2022 Washington Post published an article to “slam Florida surgeon general’s warning on coronavirus vaccines”, but they can’t provide any actual details on exactly where the calculation went wrong.
