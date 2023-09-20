Has Your Love Been Put to the Test?

Redigitized Audio and Video!https://www.thebereancall.org/content/has-your-love-been-put-test





You’re tuned in to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. Our topic for today in this first segment of Search the Scriptures Daily is Dave Hunt’s book Seeking and Finding God: In Search of the True Faith. We’re beginning chapter 9, titled: “What is the Gospel?”





And, Dave, I believe it’s the most important chapter in your book, and in it you explain the gospel of salvation. And even though the gospel, as you know, is the heart of Christianity, rarely is it ever explained. And I can only think of a couple of times in my own experience, you know – 30 years of, you know, attending church and so on – but only a couple of times have I had the gospel explained from the pulpit. So by explaining what I’m really talking about is being given information to help me understand what man did that separated him from God, and…well, really separated from God forever, and what God did, and only He could do to reconcile mankind to Himself. So we’re going to camp out – we’re going to camp out on chapter 9 for a couple of weeks.





