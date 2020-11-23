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2017 DR. ERIC COOMER EXPLAINS HOW TO ALTER VOTES IN THE DOMINION VOTING SYSTEM- THIS SEEMS ABSOLUTELY RIPE FOR FRAUD
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39 views • November 23, 2020
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“Don’t worry about the election, Trump’s not gonna win. I made f**king sure of that!” - Dr. Eric Coomer VP of US Engineering for US Dominion Voting Company
These were the words allegedly said by Dominion vote counting software chief programmer Eric Coomer to ANTIFA members and cell leaders on conference calls.
“Don’t worry about the election, Trump’s not gonna win. I made f**king sure of that!” - Dr. Eric Coomer VP of US Engineering for US Dominion Voting Company
These were the words allegedly said by Dominion vote counting software chief programmer Eric Coomer to ANTIFA members and cell leaders on conference calls.
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