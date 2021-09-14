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Vladimir Zelenko, Israël et la Troisième Guerre Mondiale
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57 views • September 14, 2021
Le médecin de famille de renommée mondiale, le Dr Vladimir Zelenko, affronte un panel de rabbins juifs, les emmenant à l'école du vaccin Cubid-19, le définissant comme un "vaccin toxique mortel".
World-renowned family physician, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, confronts a panel of Jewish rabbis, taking them to the Cubid-19 vaccine school, defining it as a "poisoned death shot."
World-renowned family physician, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, confronts a panel of Jewish rabbis, taking them to the Cubid-19 vaccine school, defining it as a "poisoned death shot."
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