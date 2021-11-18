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The wider implications of prosecuting Kyle Rittenhouse
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272 views • November 18, 2021
Dines D'Souza does an excellent job of outlining what is at stake and why Kyle is being persecuted.
As is my pattern, I find a really good one on Ewe-Toob and bring them here so you won't have to tolerate their bad behaviors.
As is my pattern, I find a really good one on Ewe-Toob and bring them here so you won't have to tolerate their bad behaviors.
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