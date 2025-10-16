BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gorlovka children taken by the war starting 2014 - Donbass - a reason why the Russian SMO had to begin in 2022
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1326 followers
1
70 views • 1 day ago

🕯Gorlovka: the children taken by the war

('Gorlovka' (Ukraine spells it Horlivka) is in the Donetsk Oblast region of The Donbass. This is a small portion of the children that have died in all the regions of The Donbass, by Ukraine's Regime. -  Cynthia)

Video Description:

These names must not be forgotten. Stories the world ignored. Lessons, games, dreams — all ended in a single moment. Over the years of military action since 2014, more than 400 civilians have died in Gorlovka, 27 of them were children. 

❗️We begin a series of posts dedicated to the Angels of Gorlovka — to those children whose lives were claimed by the war. Each post is a remembrance: of them, of the truth, of what can never be justified.

Let their names be heard.

Let their silence become our voice🕊

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
