🕯Gorlovka: the children taken by the war

('Gorlovka' (Ukraine spells it Horlivka) is in the Donetsk Oblast region of The Donbass. This is a small portion of the children that have died in all the regions of The Donbass, by Ukraine's Regime. - Cynthia)

Video Description:

These names must not be forgotten. Stories the world ignored. Lessons, games, dreams — all ended in a single moment. Over the years of military action since 2014, more than 400 civilians have died in Gorlovka, 27 of them were children.

❗️We begin a series of posts dedicated to the Angels of Gorlovka — to those children whose lives were claimed by the war. Each post is a remembrance: of them, of the truth, of what can never be justified.

Let their names be heard.

Let their silence become our voice🕊