© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🕯Gorlovka: the children taken by the war
('Gorlovka' (Ukraine spells it Horlivka) is in the Donetsk Oblast region of The Donbass. This is a small portion of the children that have died in all the regions of The Donbass, by Ukraine's Regime. - Cynthia)
Video Description:
These names must not be forgotten. Stories the world ignored. Lessons, games, dreams — all ended in a single moment. Over the years of military action since 2014, more than 400 civilians have died in Gorlovka, 27 of them were children.
❗️We begin a series of posts dedicated to the Angels of Gorlovka — to those children whose lives were claimed by the war. Each post is a remembrance: of them, of the truth, of what can never be justified.
Let their names be heard.
Let their silence become our voice🕊