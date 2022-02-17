Can you imagine a better world?

What would happen if you changed your current paradigm? Republican vs. Democrat, Ford Vs. Chevy, New York Yankees Vs. Texas Rangers. All of this is pure Theatre. What would happen if you went into the theater of your mind and could create your reality? This video is about doing just that by utilizing your God-given imagination in order to create your reality. Are you happy now? Do you like your life the way it is now? Any prudent man would know if he doesn't like an outcome to change it, but why are we held captive to our own bad imagination?

In my imagination, I see a great America. I see in America a strong, fresh, and vibrant people ready to be a lighthouse to the world. Welcome to your new America. It's a new you, in 2022.

There will be dancing in the streets before April 2022 in America because of the manifestation of the prayers for America by the American People and the world.

Freedom has a price and a reward! Now is the time for the reward. There are going to be some massive changes in the days ahead. The question is, will you be ready for it, or will you be in wonder?

The best way to get ahead of the curve is to know where the curve is, and we are headed for a curve in America. Are you ready? Are you ready for this economy to open back up and for things to go back to a place prior to the thirty-sixth Congress on March 27, 1861.

This show is going to be about Faith, Hope, and Love, something America needs a lot of right now.

The enemies to your soul shall be defeated and you will see them no more. Victory comes to those who will recognize it AND TAKE ACTION to the great opportunities that have been laid before them.