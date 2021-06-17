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Suggestions for Energy Work on Post-Jab Clients
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121 views • June 17, 2021
Includes a checklist for vaccine-induced biofield damage, and suggestions for how to remediate.
For an introduction to damage done, view https://www.brighteon.com/37e5ddc2-29cb-4154-a1b1-8f65f5d1a520
Discussion on disabling the Mark of consent is in my other video https://www.brighteon.com/103101b9-1345-4b9d-afc2-f90b28647c0d
For an introduction to damage done, view https://www.brighteon.com/37e5ddc2-29cb-4154-a1b1-8f65f5d1a520
Discussion on disabling the Mark of consent is in my other video https://www.brighteon.com/103101b9-1345-4b9d-afc2-f90b28647c0d
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