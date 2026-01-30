BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Date: Jan. 30, 2026. Lesson 20-2026. Title: The Father's Plan to Secure Believers
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
Follow
10 views • 19 hours ago

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, the focus turns to John 6:38–39, where Jesus раскрыs the harmony between the Father’s saving purpose and the believer’s response of faith. Christ declares that He came not to do His own will, but the will of the Father—who gives, draws, and secures all who come to the Son. This passage holds together God’s sovereign plan to save through Christ and the human call to believe, showing that none who truly come are lost. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how the Father’s intent to save is accomplished in the Son, how belief is the means of entering that salvation, and why Christ’s promise to lose none brings deep assurance to every genuine believer.

Lesson 20-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


