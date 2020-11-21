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Highway 34: My Quest for Self-Discovery
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22 views • November 21, 2020
This video is a collection of photographs that I have taken over the past decade while commuting from Wheatland, Wyoming, to Laramie, Wyoming, and back on Highway 34, while attending college classes at the University of Wyoming. As a retired college teacher of Education, English, and Psychology, I chose to challenge myself to obtain my Bachelor of Arts degree in Art from the University of Wyoming. On my daytrips to Laramie, I took many photos of the landscapes that I viewed. This video presents a glimpse of the awesome beauty of the Wyoming wilderness. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should always treasure and protect.
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