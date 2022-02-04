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Why Do We Only Pay Attention to National Elections?
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20 views • February 04, 2022
America, in its first draft, was a heterogeneous collection of states, with everyone loyal to their own state. To unify the country, we later (in 1790) created a new federal layer of the government. The paradigm shift in America's history came when people were induced to identify less with their state than with the federal layer. Is this, perhaps, why Americans have the bad habit of ignoring their local elections and just focusing on national elections?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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