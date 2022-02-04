Why Do We Only Pay Attention to National Elections?

America, in its first draft, was a heterogeneous collection of states, with everyone loyal to their own state. To unify the country, we later (in 1790) created a new federal layer of the government. The paradigm shift in America's history came when people were induced to identify less with their state than with the federal layer. Is this, perhaps, why Americans have the bad habit of ignoring their local elections and just focusing on national elections?



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