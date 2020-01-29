Nanotechnology Coated Skin

After researching this for over a decade - AND after being a victim of this bio-weapon for even longer - I have come to the conclusion that the powers-that-shouldn't-be are using weaponized nanotechnology against us. Actually they have already told us that they were going to (see the "NASA WAR DOC" at stopthecrime.net) releasing "swarms of smart dust motes" which were "pre-programmed for specific biological missions". What infuriates me - and should infuriate you - is the notion that the technology exists that could transform this world into a veritable paradise - but instead of doing that, they are using it as a weapon against their perceived enemy ( anyone who is NOT a luciferian psychopath )