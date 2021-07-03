© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Evaluating Market Trends on Graphics Cards
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • July 03, 2021
In this video, I go over some market trends to determine when we can expect the price of graphics cards (and other electronic components) to top out and return to a baseline level when the market is no longer suffering under the stress of increased demand and reduced supply.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.