BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"American Dream"
Camoth5
Camoth5
1 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • October 12, 2021
V1: It's like waitin' for the car
Down at the station, Lord
Dreamin' of that vacation in your head
You don't know where you went
And you don't know where you are
But you know you'll be gone
And you know you'll be there
C: Ohhh,
Livin' that American Dream
Ohhh,
Or so it seems
V2: They take away your money
By givin' ya cash
Direct deposit as a matter of fact
You run for the honey, honey
But there really ain't none
And when you lose your job
You suck your thumbs
You're all losers in the same ol scheme
Like 1933 in Nazi Germany
You like to be told how to wipe your ass
And it can feel like Charmin
When they're holdin' brass tax
C:
V3: You gotta get it out
How you've been abused
But they laugh behind your back
Cause they're just so amused
They wrote the playbook
By which you stand
And the one's they call the good guys
Are all dressed in black
You think they've got a cure
For the virus they made
Somebody drank the Koolaid
And it made um a slave
C:
Ohhh
Livin' that American Dream
Or so it seems

Copyright February 11, 2021
Keywords
americandreamkoolaid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

Sterling Ashworth
COVID Was the Warm-Up: The Global Energy Sabotage Is the Real Kill Switch

COVID Was the Warm-Up: The Global Energy Sabotage Is the Real Kill Switch

Mike Adams
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Inside an unconventional philosophy of farm health

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Inside an unconventional philosophy of farm health

Belle Carter
The invisible shield: How Faraday technology is revolutionizing personal security and emergency preparedness

The invisible shield: How Faraday technology is revolutionizing personal security and emergency preparedness

HRS Editors
UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy