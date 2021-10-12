V1: It's like waitin' for the car

Down at the station, Lord

Dreamin' of that vacation in your head

You don't know where you went

And you don't know where you are

But you know you'll be gone

And you know you'll be there

C: Ohhh,

Livin' that American Dream

Ohhh,

Or so it seems

V2: They take away your money

By givin' ya cash

Direct deposit as a matter of fact

You run for the honey, honey

But there really ain't none

And when you lose your job

You suck your thumbs

You're all losers in the same ol scheme

Like 1933 in Nazi Germany

You like to be told how to wipe your ass

And it can feel like Charmin

When they're holdin' brass tax

C:

V3: You gotta get it out

How you've been abused

But they laugh behind your back

Cause they're just so amused

They wrote the playbook

By which you stand

And the one's they call the good guys

Are all dressed in black

You think they've got a cure

For the virus they made

Somebody drank the Koolaid

And it made um a slave

C:

Ohhh

Livin' that American Dream

Or so it seems



Copyright February 11, 2021