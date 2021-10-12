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"American Dream"
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12 views • October 12, 2021
V1: It's like waitin' for the car
Down at the station, Lord
Dreamin' of that vacation in your head
You don't know where you went
And you don't know where you are
But you know you'll be gone
And you know you'll be there
C: Ohhh,
Livin' that American Dream
Ohhh,
Or so it seems
V2: They take away your money
By givin' ya cash
Direct deposit as a matter of fact
You run for the honey, honey
But there really ain't none
And when you lose your job
You suck your thumbs
You're all losers in the same ol scheme
Like 1933 in Nazi Germany
You like to be told how to wipe your ass
And it can feel like Charmin
When they're holdin' brass tax
C:
V3: You gotta get it out
How you've been abused
But they laugh behind your back
Cause they're just so amused
They wrote the playbook
By which you stand
And the one's they call the good guys
Are all dressed in black
You think they've got a cure
For the virus they made
Somebody drank the Koolaid
And it made um a slave
C:
Ohhh
Livin' that American Dream
Or so it seems
Copyright February 11, 2021
Down at the station, Lord
Dreamin' of that vacation in your head
You don't know where you went
And you don't know where you are
But you know you'll be gone
And you know you'll be there
C: Ohhh,
Livin' that American Dream
Ohhh,
Or so it seems
V2: They take away your money
By givin' ya cash
Direct deposit as a matter of fact
You run for the honey, honey
But there really ain't none
And when you lose your job
You suck your thumbs
You're all losers in the same ol scheme
Like 1933 in Nazi Germany
You like to be told how to wipe your ass
And it can feel like Charmin
When they're holdin' brass tax
C:
V3: You gotta get it out
How you've been abused
But they laugh behind your back
Cause they're just so amused
They wrote the playbook
By which you stand
And the one's they call the good guys
Are all dressed in black
You think they've got a cure
For the virus they made
Somebody drank the Koolaid
And it made um a slave
C:
Ohhh
Livin' that American Dream
Or so it seems
Copyright February 11, 2021
Keywords
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