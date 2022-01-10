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THE LANCET: "NO JUSTIFICATION FOR ATTACKS ON THE UNVACCINATED."
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134 views • January 10, 2022
THE LANCET: "NO JUSTIFICATION FOR ATTACKS ON THE UNVACCINATED."
COVID-19: stigmatising the unvaccinated is not justified.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02243-1/fulltext#%20
SIDE EFFECTS IN FOUR YEARS?
“This is a unique situation where we as a company simply cannot take the risk if in ... four years the vaccine is showing side effects."
Said Ruud Dobber, a member of Astra’s senior executive team.:
CLEARLY, the JAB manufacturer is concerned there could be long-term side effects for those who take their JAB.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/zPdPMjsLztQt/
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
COVID-19: stigmatising the unvaccinated is not justified.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02243-1/fulltext#%20
SIDE EFFECTS IN FOUR YEARS?
“This is a unique situation where we as a company simply cannot take the risk if in ... four years the vaccine is showing side effects."
Said Ruud Dobber, a member of Astra’s senior executive team.:
CLEARLY, the JAB manufacturer is concerned there could be long-term side effects for those who take their JAB.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/zPdPMjsLztQt/
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
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