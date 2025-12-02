BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tim Walz Let $1 BILLION in Your Taxes Vanish to Somali Fraudsters and AL SHABAAB Terrorists
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
359 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 22 hours ago

Minnesota just suffered the LARGEST welfare fraud in American history: OVER $1 BILLION stolen — much of it allegedly funneled to Al-Shabaab terrorists in Somalia — all while Tim Walz looked the other way to protect his voter bloc.In this video we break down:How fake “non-profits” billed for millions of meals that never existed Ghost autism centers, fake daycare, and suitcases of cash leaving MSP airport 480+ Minnesota DHS employees risking their jobs to expose the cover-up (@Minnesota_DHS drops receipts) Walz cheering Tesla stock crashing… while Minnesota pensions own 1.8 MILLION shares Minneapolis turning into a no-go zone while residents flee the state This isn’t incompetence. This is deliberate. Walz and the Democrat machine chose “don’t look racist” over stopping terrorist financing with YOUR money. Drop a like if you’re furious Comment “WALZ HAS TO GO” if you agree Turn on notifications — more red-pill drops comingSources linked below & pinned comment.#TimWalz #MinnesotaFraud #WelfareScam #AlShabaab #Election2026

Keywords
terroristminnesotacommunitysomaliaminneapolistaxpayerstim walzal shababgrifterwelfare fraudsomalivote blueno matter whoblue team constituentsel shabab terracestolen tax money
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy