The Facts About Faith
13 views
channel image
Pastor Jack Ward
Published 18 hours ago |

Without Faith it is impossible to please God.  How can a sinful, unregenerate, unholy and unrepentant people know a holy and righteous God?  Through the holiness and righteousness of Jesus Christ applied to our lives by……FAITH! Hebrews 11:1 Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.  The word faith and faithful is in the Bible 338 times.  It is only by faith that we can know God until our faith becomes sight.  Faith is substance and faith is evidence until Jesus comes again then we will live in His presence. 

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

