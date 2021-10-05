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Not The Same?! Pfizer's BNT162b2 Vrs 8 Formula Different Than FDA Approved Comirnaty Formulation?
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120 views • October 05, 2021
"COMIRNATY and BNT162b2 (V8) have identical amino acid sequences of the encoded antigens but COMIRNATY includes the presence of optimized codons to improve antigen expression"
-'Summary Basis for Regulatory Action' For Comirnaty Approval https://www.fda.gov/media/151733/download
My calls to pharmacists about Comirnaty claims: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Searching-for-Comirnaty:3
Documentary of big pharma downloading "the sars-cov-2 virus sequence" from China government: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/downloaded-spike-protein-recipe-china:e
Join our leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
Add me on these great platforms: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.com and https://flote.app/timtruth1
-'Summary Basis for Regulatory Action' For Comirnaty Approval https://www.fda.gov/media/151733/download
My calls to pharmacists about Comirnaty claims: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Searching-for-Comirnaty:3
Documentary of big pharma downloading "the sars-cov-2 virus sequence" from China government: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/downloaded-spike-protein-recipe-china:e
Join our leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
Add me on these great platforms: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.com and https://flote.app/timtruth1
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