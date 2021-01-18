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Twitter Senior Executive Vijaya Gadde Details Plans for Political Censorship on a Global Scale, Project Veritas 18 Jan 2021 MIRROR
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30 views • January 18, 2021
BREAKING: @Twitter Legal, Policy and Trust Lead @vijaya Details Plans For Political Censorship On Global Scale
“We’ve seen violence unfold as a result of misleading information or coded rhetoric...”
“This is our global approach.”
#ExposeTwitter
Twitter Senior Executive Vijaya Gadde Details Plans for Political Censorship on a Global Scale, Project Veritas 18 Jan 2021 MIRROR of https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkQgTY5_cF0
by Project Veritas 18 Jan 2021, 145229 views 2021-01-18 18:04 UTC
Their description follow:
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“We’ve seen violence unfold as a result of misleading information or coded rhetoric...”
“This is our global approach.”
#ExposeTwitter
Twitter Senior Executive Vijaya Gadde Details Plans for Political Censorship on a Global Scale, Project Veritas 18 Jan 2021 MIRROR of https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkQgTY5_cF0
by Project Veritas 18 Jan 2021, 145229 views 2021-01-18 18:04 UTC
Their description follow:
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL!
Support our work with tax deductible donation: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate
Sign up to get our emails: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/j/EC8A17570A033FCC
Follow us on social media:
Project Veritas
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Project_Veritas
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_veritas/
James O'Keefe
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JamesOKeefeAuthor
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/jamesokeefeiii
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jamesokeefeiii/
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