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LOVE the REAL President! - Song: Proud To Be An American
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160 views • October 10, 2021
Lyrics: "Proud To Be An American":
If tomorrow all the things were gone I'd worked for all my life
And I had to start again with just my children and my wife
I'd thank my lucky stars to be living here today
'Cause the flag still stands for freedom and they can't take that away
And I'm proud to be an American, where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land! God bless the U.S.A.
From the lakes of Minnesota, to the hills of Tennessee
Across the plains of Texas, from sea to shining sea
From Detroit down to Houston and New York to LA
Well, there's pride in every American heart
And it's time we stand and say:
I'm proud to be an American where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land! God bless the U.S.A.
And I'm proud to be an American where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up... next to you and defend her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land! God bless the U.S.A.
(Oct 9th, 2021) Full President Donald J. Trump speech in Des Moines, IA: https://rumble.com/vnjecd-full-speech-president-donald-j.-trump-speaks-at-save-america-rally-in-des-m.html
If tomorrow all the things were gone I'd worked for all my life
And I had to start again with just my children and my wife
I'd thank my lucky stars to be living here today
'Cause the flag still stands for freedom and they can't take that away
And I'm proud to be an American, where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land! God bless the U.S.A.
From the lakes of Minnesota, to the hills of Tennessee
Across the plains of Texas, from sea to shining sea
From Detroit down to Houston and New York to LA
Well, there's pride in every American heart
And it's time we stand and say:
I'm proud to be an American where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land! God bless the U.S.A.
And I'm proud to be an American where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up... next to you and defend her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land! God bless the U.S.A.
(Oct 9th, 2021) Full President Donald J. Trump speech in Des Moines, IA: https://rumble.com/vnjecd-full-speech-president-donald-j.-trump-speaks-at-save-america-rally-in-des-m.html
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