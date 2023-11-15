Create New Account
PT: MUST WATCH and SHARE // NEFARIOUS Movie Clips (start at 20 min mark) - Dechipered and Exposed by Prof Truth
Truth that Matters
673 Subscribers
92 views
Published Yesterday

MUST WATCH and SHARE // NEFARIOUS Movie Clips (start at 20 min mark) - Dechipered and Exposed by Prof Truth.  If you want to be shaken out of your "STUPOR" and be unplugged from being a human battery, then you need to be SHOCKED AWAKE - this commentary on the Nefarious Movie Clips will do that.  SHARE before it is too late!  Professor Truth

Keywords
jesus christaliensbible studyhitlerdemonsbible prophecyspiritual warfareilluminatimark of the beastend timesufossecret space programfallen angelschristian identityreptiliansetsunderground basesnefariousalien abductioncovidserpent seedangel warsprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that matters

