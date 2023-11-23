President Harry Truman said that Zionist Jews wanted ALL the Palestinian lands, and to drive the Arabs into the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

Create New Account
The Prisoner
Throwback:

President Harry Truman (the US President who recognized the State of Israel), said that Zionist Jews did not want just some of the Palestinian lands, they wanted all of them, and they also wanted to drive the Arabs into the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

Source @HATSTRUTH 🎩

