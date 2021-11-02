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King Charles Calls For Vast Military-Style Campaign and “A War” to Enforce The Great Reset - FULL SHOW 11/01/21
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322 views • November 02, 2021
As Queen Elizabeth II prepares to abdicate the throne, Prince Charles has unofficially taken control of the British empire - And in his first act, has declared war on humanity! The United Nations is a world government project established by the most powerful families on earth to enforce planetary neo-feudalism.
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