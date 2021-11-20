Celeste Solum - MICROCHIP IMPLANTATION (subtítulos español)

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Former FEMA Whistleblower Celeste Solum explains that the Corona PCR "test" is implanting a microchip. So the Nasopharyngeal Covid19 PCR "tests" were never tests at all. They are implanting chips, inserting Nanobots called Nanites with a bioweapons payload for the brain, while at the same time harvesting DNA.The PCR swab is inserted straight to the Nasopharynx behind the nose and forehead where your eyes are. It's at the blood brain barrier and next to your pineal gland. Español: La ex denunciante de la FEMA, Celeste Solum, explica que el "test" de PCR de Corona es la implantación de un microchip. Así que las "pruebas" de PCR de Covid19 nasofaríngeas nunca fueron pruebas en absoluto. Están implantando chips, insertando Nanobots llamados Nanites con una carga útil de armas biológicas para el cerebro, mientras que al mismo tiempo cosechan ADN. El hisopo de PCR se inserta directamente en la nasofaringe detrás de la nariz y la frente donde están los ojos. Está en la barrera hematoencefálica y al lado de tu glándula pineal.
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