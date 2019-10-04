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Pastor Jeffress warns Democrats sacrafice babies to demon god Moloch
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48 views • October 04, 2019
Pastor Robert Jeffress and Todd Starnes warn Democrats worship the demon god Moloch
And do Child Sacrifice of unborn Babies.
HelloUncleDonny Oct 2, 2019
https://youtu.be/q09AqjaAVmk
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
And do Child Sacrifice of unborn Babies.
HelloUncleDonny Oct 2, 2019
https://youtu.be/q09AqjaAVmk
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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