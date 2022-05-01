© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
【Ukraine Rescue】04/27/2022 A young volunteer from Kyiv sheds tears when she tells what she experienced at the beginning of the war. The Russian soldiers have just been raping kids in front of their parents. She says the Ukrainian people just want to make their life normal. But the Russians destroyed everything. Nicole encourages her and says that the new Chinese people from the New Federal State of China stand with the Ukrainian people and our volunteers are here to help them.