Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Rybar Live: The situation in the Middle East, May 4-5

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:

« In Israel, too, they decided to say hello, first and foremost, to the British. So, the Al Jazeera broadcasting office was shut down. Al-Jazeera is a holding company owned by Qatar, and Qatar is a proxy country for the British»

Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank

