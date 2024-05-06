Rybar Live: The situation in the Middle East, May 4-5
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
« In Israel, too, they decided to say hello, first and foremost, to the British. So, the Al Jazeera broadcasting office was shut down. Al-Jazeera is a holding company owned by Qatar, and Qatar is a proxy country for the British»
