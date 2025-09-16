Douglas Macgregor: 500 Years of Dominance Have Come to an End

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sep 15, 2025
Douglas Macgregor is a retired Colonel and former advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Defense. Col. Magregor argues that we are living in historic times as the era of Western dominance has come to an end. If the West wants to thrive, it must adjust to how the world actually and abandon hegemonic dreams.
