Douglas Macgregor: 500 Years of Dominance Have Come to an End
What is happening
What is happening
9717 followers
Follow
159 views • 1 day ago


Sep 15, 2025

Douglas Macgregor is a retired Colonel and former advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Defense. Col. Magregor argues that we are living in historic times as the era of Western dominance has come to an end. If the West wants to thrive, it must adjust to how the world actually and abandon hegemonic dreams.


Join the National Conversation: https://www.thenationalconversation.o...


Follow Prof. Glenn Diesen:

Substack: https://glenndiesen.substack.com/

X/Twitter: https://x.com/Glenn_Diesen

Patreon: / glenndiesen


Support the channel:

PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Diesen79

Buy me a Coffee: buymeacoffee.com/gdieseng

Go Fund Me: https://gofund.me/09ea012f

Keywords
irantrumprussiachinatariffsputinukraineindiadouglas macgregorsanctionglenn diesen500 years of dominancecome to an end
