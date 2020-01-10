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Lenny Bruce Discussing Fake News
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16 views • January 10, 2020
Lenny Bruce had a television special in 1959 entitled "The World of Lenny Bruce." On this program he accentuates every taboo of mass media. In this first segment on the program he exposes media sensationalism, or what we currently call "Fake News."
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