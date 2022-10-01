Create New Account
Iranian Unrest Spills Out Beyond Iranian Borders. And BBC Stirring Up Trouble Between Countries.
Iranian Unrest Spills Out Beyond Iranian Borders.  And BBC Stirring Up Trouble Between Countries.

This is an excerpt from UK Column News - that went out 26th September 2022.  Today's team consisted of Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.

Check out the link to watch the FULL news program and more episodes on demand plus many special feature reports found on the ukcolumn.org web site.

Original source.

 25:59 - Iranian Unrest Spills Out Beyond Iranian Borders

Sources:
ABC News Article: - https://abcn.ws/3dH0E5B
SN Article: - https://bit.ly/3UFFUf1
Humza Yousaf Statement: - https://bit.ly/3SgFHxg
Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3rbdvQA
BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/3Si7AVA
BBC SS Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3BFojek
SS Profile: - https://twitter.com/Shayan86
Julliete Harkin Statement: - https://bbc.in/3LMj2WZ
BBC Article 01: - https://bbc.in/3BL2pGI
BBC Article 02: - https://bbc.in/3C6G86D
BBC Article  03: - https://bbc.in/3BJQA3D
UKC Article: - https://bit.ly/3xTJZ5z

BBC News, Trouble Causing, Destabilising Countries 

