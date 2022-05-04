ROE vs WADE Reversal - What You Need To Know With Kevin J. Johnston



ROE v WADE Overturned. Thank you for asking, but NO, I will not be offering an opinion on this aside from the following facts:

1. #ROE lied, she was never raped.

2. #Abortion due to rape is less than 0.01% of abortions.

3. It is widely used as a form of birth control. People, #condoms are cheaper, widely available, and WORK when used properly.

4. The extreme left WILL #riot over this in democrat-run states.

5. This WILL go to appeal and be a major debating point for the mid-term elections this year.

6. This WILL be used as a replacement distraction for #COVID nonsense and dying economies in #DEMOCRAT-run states and #Communist countries like #Canada, #Australia, and #NewZealand.

7. This is yet another tactic to DIVIDE families who are already divided over #Vaccines and #Ukraine.

8. This will be a summer of violence in the #UnitedStates, and a summer of whining and crying in Canada because of this decision.

9. I am going to order a pizza and watch the fireworks!



#RowVWade - www.KevinJJohnston.com