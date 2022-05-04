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ROE vs WADE Reversal - What You Need To Know With Kevin J. Johnston
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63 views • May 04, 2022
ROE vs WADE Reversal - What You Need To Know With Kevin J. Johnston
ROE v WADE Overturned. Thank you for asking, but NO, I will not be offering an opinion on this aside from the following facts:
1. #ROE lied, she was never raped.
2. #Abortion due to rape is less than 0.01% of abortions.
3. It is widely used as a form of birth control. People, #condoms are cheaper, widely available, and WORK when used properly.
4. The extreme left WILL #riot over this in democrat-run states.
5. This WILL go to appeal and be a major debating point for the mid-term elections this year.
6. This WILL be used as a replacement distraction for #COVID nonsense and dying economies in #DEMOCRAT-run states and #Communist countries like #Canada, #Australia, and #NewZealand.
7. This is yet another tactic to DIVIDE families who are already divided over #Vaccines and #Ukraine.
8. This will be a summer of violence in the #UnitedStates, and a summer of whining and crying in Canada because of this decision.
9. I am going to order a pizza and watch the fireworks!
#RowVWade - www.KevinJJohnston.com
ROE v WADE Overturned. Thank you for asking, but NO, I will not be offering an opinion on this aside from the following facts:
1. #ROE lied, she was never raped.
2. #Abortion due to rape is less than 0.01% of abortions.
3. It is widely used as a form of birth control. People, #condoms are cheaper, widely available, and WORK when used properly.
4. The extreme left WILL #riot over this in democrat-run states.
5. This WILL go to appeal and be a major debating point for the mid-term elections this year.
6. This WILL be used as a replacement distraction for #COVID nonsense and dying economies in #DEMOCRAT-run states and #Communist countries like #Canada, #Australia, and #NewZealand.
7. This is yet another tactic to DIVIDE families who are already divided over #Vaccines and #Ukraine.
8. This will be a summer of violence in the #UnitedStates, and a summer of whining and crying in Canada because of this decision.
9. I am going to order a pizza and watch the fireworks!
#RowVWade - www.KevinJJohnston.com
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