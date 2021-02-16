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Behind the HIV/AIDS Scare Was Tony 'the rat' Fauci + No 'Virus" Isolated
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288 views • February 16, 2021
Almost identical events surrounded the HIV hoax as we see with the CV19 scam. The HIV virus was ever isolated or purified, same as CV19. And the sickness was caused by the drugs invented to cure the illness. And Tony 'the rat' Fauci just so happened to be closely involved in that scamdemic as well. Just a coincident? I don't think so.
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