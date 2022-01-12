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Situation Update, Jan 12, 2022 - SMOKING GUN DARPA documents prove Fauci lied, MILLIONS died #ArrestFauc
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368 views • January 14, 2022
Published Thursday |
Thanks to a bombshell new revelation via Project Veritas, we now have smoking gun proof that Fauci lied under oath and funded the gain-of-function research that led to the SARS-CoV-2 bioweapon being developed in Wuhan and unleashed upon the world.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-12-darpa-documents-prove-fauci-lied-under-oath-deadly-bioweapon.html
0:00 Intro
3:10 Bombshell
11:08 Project Veritas
16:25 Fauci E-mails
30:53 Death Camps
40:46 Bioweapon
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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Thanks to a bombshell new revelation via Project Veritas, we now have smoking gun proof that Fauci lied under oath and funded the gain-of-function research that led to the SARS-CoV-2 bioweapon being developed in Wuhan and unleashed upon the world.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-12-darpa-documents-prove-fauci-lied-under-oath-deadly-bioweapon.html
0:00 Intro
3:10 Bombshell
11:08 Project Veritas
16:25 Fauci E-mails
30:53 Death Camps
40:46 Bioweapon
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews
🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/
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Shared from and subscribe to:
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